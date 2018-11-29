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Health - Father on Life Support After Getting Flu Shot Family Blames Vaccine
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397 views • November 29, 2018
Father on Life Support After Getting Flu Shot, Family Blames Vaccine
Shane Morgan
A Las Vegas father has been hospitalized in a critical condition after receiving his flu shot, which his wife blames for her husband's life-threatening condition.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Rare is a subjective term just like safe and effective, When it happens to you
it is 100% your problem.
Shane Morgan
A Las Vegas father has been hospitalized in a critical condition after receiving his flu shot, which his wife blames for her husband's life-threatening condition.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Rare is a subjective term just like safe and effective, When it happens to you
it is 100% your problem.
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