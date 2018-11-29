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Oliver North's American Heroes: Karan and David Miller
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14 views • November 29, 2018
"God’s blessed us with the ability to give. Not everyone’s in that position but everybody can give something. And God doesn’t say it’s the amount that you give. It’s your heart’s attitude." Karan and David Miller discuss their support of the Free Burma Rangers.
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