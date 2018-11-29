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Colion Noir Sits Down with Shantel Davis of Seattle's People's Harm Reduction Alliance
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2 views • November 29, 2018
"I have lost a lot of family and a lot of friends, to incarceration, to overdose and to just a lot of other preventable experiences and consequences associated with stigma and judgement that we have here in our society."
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