© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - China Issues World War Threat Against America As Trump Announces Plans To Prosecute The Deep State - 11/28/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
913 views • November 29, 2018
President Trump slammed special counsel Robert Mueller after major players made it known that Mueller’s “gang of Dems” are “viciously” telling witnesses to lie to get relief. Furthermore, members of the caravan have claimed to be “victims of repression” and have crafted a list of demands that includes an accelerated asylum process. Joining today’s show is conservative trailblazer Faith Goldy drawing powerful parallels between Europe’s migrant crisis and America’s caravan chaos.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.