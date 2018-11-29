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SHOCK VIDEO: Leftists Admit To Grooming Elementary Students For Trans Cult
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1316 views • November 29, 2018
A new video shows a trans activist at a city council meeting advocating "grooming" the next generation of children. Faith Goldy joins Alex to expose the leftist agenda to destroy America and the west by destroying the family.
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