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Roger Stone: Trump Is About To Take Down The Deep State
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1573 views • November 29, 2018
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give his analysis on how and when President Trump plans to finally take down the deep state for their illegal activities that have been projected onto the current administration through a barrage of mainstream media's fake news.
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