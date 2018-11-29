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The Lord Added to the Church
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14 views • November 29, 2018
11/28/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
From the "Birth of the Church" in the Upper Room to The Great Awakening in America and Tent Meetings and to Some of the Response to the Internet Ministry of Temple Baptist Church of Knoxville. Also, Preacher's Personal Testimony of Salvation. Bible: Acts 2:1-8 Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
From the "Birth of the Church" in the Upper Room to The Great Awakening in America and Tent Meetings and to Some of the Response to the Internet Ministry of Temple Baptist Church of Knoxville. Also, Preacher's Personal Testimony of Salvation. Bible: Acts 2:1-8 Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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