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Don't cal me a Sovereign Citizen!
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101 views • November 29, 2018
Use of the term 'Sovereign Citizen' is problematic. Words have meaning. Get it right or suffer the consequences.
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main website - www.lighthouselaw.club
The Complete Solution website; http://www.freedom4all.biz/lawclub/Di...
Lighthouse general newsletter - www.lighthouse.gr8.com
affiliate registration www.affiliates.gr8.com
financial privacy www.financialprivacy.gr8.com
Alternative to banking: www.privatebusiness.biz
Books: www.onefreemanswar.com
Video Workshops: www.vimeo.com/markemery
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