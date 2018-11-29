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Health Ranger’s GUN REVIEW: Why a 9mm Glock is the best choice for most
Health Ranger Report
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147 views • November 29, 2018
In this podcast review, I explain why the 9mm Glock is by far the most practical and best self-defense handgun for most people.

It's not just about the function of the gun, it's also about the availability of parts (and gunsmithing know-how) during hard times.

Learn more at NewsTarget.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy