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China Threatens U.S. With Depression And World War Over Tariffs
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1380 views • November 29, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how Chinese President Xi Jinping threatened the United States with depression and world war in response to trade tariffs placed on China by President Trump to protect American industrial interests from foreign exploitation.
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