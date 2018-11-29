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FILM 32_11-11-11 Cosmic Gateway—Light Energies Erupt In Celebration
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9 views • November 29, 2018
I have filmed our skies during Solstice and Equinox events for more than a year now, but I had never filmed during the November 11 Gateway—11-11. I am so glad I did so this year! Many, many beautiful energies and light patterns poured through this Cosmic Gateway, including some new ones for me that were both wonderfully curious and enchanting. It was indeed a very powerful Celestial Portal.
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