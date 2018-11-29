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Wireless Baby Monitor Radiation - Measuring RF Radiation from Wireless Baby Monitor
EMF Safety Zone
EMF Safety Zone
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976 views • November 29, 2018

Decide if you would use a wireless baby monitor after watching this video! Please notice the wireless/microwave measurements showing on the meter when placed near the portion of the monitor that goes near the child! This has to be one of the most ludicrous and insane products ever designed. No child should ever be exposed to this type of technology. Once you watch this video, you will never use one of these devices in your child's bedroom!

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emf protectionwireless radiationemf dangers5g5g dangerscell tower dangersmicrowave radiation mind controlwireless baby monitor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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