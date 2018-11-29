Wireless Baby Monitor Radiation - Measuring RF Radiation from Wireless Baby Monitor

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Decide if you would use a wireless baby monitor after watching this
video! Please notice the wireless/microwave measurements showing on the
meter when placed near the portion of the monitor that goes near the
child! This has to be one of the most ludicrous and insane products ever
designed. No child should ever be exposed to this type of technology. Once you watch this video, you will never use one of these devices in your child's bedroom!
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