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Trump Set To Release Hillary’s 35,000 Missing Emails In Death Blow To Deep State
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17605 views • November 29, 2018
Alex Jones reveals that President Trump, his administration, and soon Congress too will have obtained copies of Hillary Clinton's 35,000 emails that went missing from her private server.
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