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BOMBSHELL: Trump Moves To Prosecute Deep State For Treason
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1767 views • November 29, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down why President Trump has now Tweeted out an image of former President Obama's deep state behind bars for allowing him to illegally spy on Presidential contender Donald Trump, trade Uranium to Russia in a special deal, and a catalog of other crimes revealed by Wikileaks.
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