© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obedience, Adventures, Testimony, & Vision...
Follow
1
Share
Report
45 views • November 28, 2018
Sharing a Vision that holds Revelation that might alter your current reality of God's Chosen People, who they are, how this relates to Slavery, and Healing and restoration of TRUE Identity!!!
http://www.perfectman.org/judah-in-africa.html
http://whitneyplantation.com/slavery-in-louisiana.html
Pastor from Lafayette, LA expounding on Olaudah Equiano and the Igbo, who are descendants of the Biblical Israelites
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe49RzB75IQ
http://www.perfectman.org/judah-in-africa.html
http://whitneyplantation.com/slavery-in-louisiana.html
Pastor from Lafayette, LA expounding on Olaudah Equiano and the Igbo, who are descendants of the Biblical Israelites
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe49RzB75IQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.