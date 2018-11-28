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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 11/28/18 INFOWARS
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40 views • November 28, 2018
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
ALEX: TRUMP HINTS VIA TWEET AT TRIALS FOR HILLARY, OBAMA, HOLDER, BRENNAN, HUMA ABEDIN ETC FOR TREASON
CHINA PUBLICLY THREATENS TO LAUNCH WAR AGAINST UNITED STATES
NPC CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED
CARAVAN MIGRANTS MAKE A LIST OF DEMANDS, CLAIM THEY’RE “VICTIMS OF REPRESSION”
DRAG QUEEN ADMITS GROOMING’ CHILDREN AT STORY HOUR EVENTS
THE STRANGE CONTRADICTIONS OF JERRY CORSI
Guest: Faith Goldy
4th Hr: Roger Stone
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
ALEX: TRUMP HINTS VIA TWEET AT TRIALS FOR HILLARY, OBAMA, HOLDER, BRENNAN, HUMA ABEDIN ETC FOR TREASON
CHINA PUBLICLY THREATENS TO LAUNCH WAR AGAINST UNITED STATES
NPC CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED
CARAVAN MIGRANTS MAKE A LIST OF DEMANDS, CLAIM THEY’RE “VICTIMS OF REPRESSION”
DRAG QUEEN ADMITS GROOMING’ CHILDREN AT STORY HOUR EVENTS
THE STRANGE CONTRADICTIONS OF JERRY CORSI
Guest: Faith Goldy
4th Hr: Roger Stone
Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarsobamatreasonfisadeep stateroger stonejulian assangenewswarsrobert muellerpaul manafortwednesdayeric holdertrialssoroscomplete showfreedom warriorinfowarsyesprisonplanetjon bownefaith goldyjerome jerry corsihuma abedinag whitakerinvading migrant caravan11.28.1811/28/18china threat of warhillary clintonindictments for treasonstay behind groups
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