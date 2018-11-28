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DIY Epoxy Flake Garage Floor
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13 views • November 28, 2018
This is a great video on how to apply a epoxy flake system to a garage floor. You can pressure wash the floor instead of grinding if access to a floor grinder is not available. A polyurea clear coat was applied as well which adds superior chemical and scratch resistance but a urethane clear coat can be applied in stead to keep costs down. Find out more at https://cretoseal.com/
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