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New Calvinism, Old Heresy | Full Discussion
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18 views • November 28, 2018
Brother Adam Fannin, Ben the Baptist, Pastor Jason Robinson, Pastor Joe Major, Pastor Tommy McMurtry, and Brother Bruce Mejia had a discussion about the false doctrine of Calvinism last night.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AwLwA4
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2AwLwA4
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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