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They Spy on Your Sh*t, But Presidential Poop is Classified — LITERALLY
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897 views • November 28, 2018
It’s not just insurance companies spying on CPAP machines, hacking medical devices could be an easy way to murder people. But new toilets will diagnose your excrement and report to—who? The Secret Service went to extraordinary measures to keep George W Bush’s poop from falling into the wrongs hands. (Should we call him Bush #2?)
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