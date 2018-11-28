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Full Show: Do You See a Problem? What Trump Did at Border, is Same as Obama
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37 views • November 28, 2018
Maybe conservatives protest too much when they say the gassing at the border is nothing that Obama didn’t do at least 80 times. Then, the dead naming of politicians & migrants, US judge pushes the chemical castration of an 8 yr old, Khashoggi was cut to pieces as the killers played music and enjoyed it, new Speaker Pelosi is up to her old insider trading tricks, and JRR Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” was racist and anti-immigrant according to a leftist author. Gandalf the White, indeed.
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