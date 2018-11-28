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US Court Pushes Chemical Castration of 8 yr Old
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4363 views • November 28, 2018
As mother has decided that her son is a transgender girl. Even though the boy hates wearing girl’s clothing, the court has sided with the mom, forbidding the father to dress him as boy, talk to him about gender from a scientific or religious background. The boy is only 6 but if the mother and judge have their way, he will be chemically castrated at the age of 8.
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