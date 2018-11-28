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Leftist: Tolkien Was Racist, Compares Orcs to Migrants
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113 views • November 28, 2018
Oops! A leftist SciFi author defended illegal immigration in a WIRED interivewed. He accused Gandalf the White of being racist (of course) and said Tolkien had a racist attitude toward Orcs, comparing them to illegal immigrants, saying it was racist to build a wall to keep out the demonic, goblin, man-eating chimeras—but it WAS an INVASION!!
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