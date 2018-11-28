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Simon
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63 views • November 28, 2018
22 This righteousness is given through faith in Yahshua Messiah to all who believe. There is no difference between Jew and Gentile, 23 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of Yahweh, 24 and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Messiah Yahshua .Romans 3: 22-24
Simon was no different from you and me, we all fall short.
Simon was no different from you and me, we all fall short.
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