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Khashoggi Cut to Pieces Alive as They Played Music
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566 views • November 28, 2018
The ghoulish murder of the Saudi Prince’s political enemy was recorded on audio. Khashoggi was dismembered over a 7 minute period as the killer celebrated and played music. Will Hollywood make a film? Oh wait, they’ve already shown this many times as “entertainment”. It’s no different than what Planned Parenthood does all the time. And we’ll never seen the tapes of what the CIA did because Gina Haspel destroyed the records.
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