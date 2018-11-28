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Is Pelosi Doing Insides Trades — AGAIN? Flashback: STOCK Act
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420 views • November 28, 2018
Pelosi is about to become Speaker again. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. She’s already doing massive future trades on the stock market. Remember when she was caught doing insider trades by 60 Minutes, she said Congress is exempt from insider trading but they passed the STOCK Act, then quietly repealed it a year later?
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