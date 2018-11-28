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Learn About The UN Migrant Suicide Pacts For The West
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1232 views • November 28, 2018
Globalists at the UN are using legislation to make migration from anywhere to anywhere a human right. Faith Goldy joins Alex to discuss this and other globalist attacks being launched as patriots world wide awaken and take a stand.
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