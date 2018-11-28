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Is concealed-carry really concealed? Thermal Imaging Surveillance: Good Morning Liberty 11-28-18
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152 views • November 28, 2018
On a recent Good Morning Liberty covering surveillance tech like license plate readers and facial recognition, a viewer asked, "Can they detect a concealed firearm?" On today's episode, host Michael Boldin talks about what he found - "technology for the battlefield" now available for law enforcement. Plus "constitutional carry" bills filed in two states.
Show links:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Show links:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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