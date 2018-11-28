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Ukraine Declares Martial Law After Russia Fires On Ukrainian Ships
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558 views • November 28, 2018
Ukrainian Parliament has approved the call for martial law after Russia fired upon, and seized their ships on Sunday, November 26th. Will this provoke a heavy response from the US? Will the President be pushed to sanction Russia in an attempt to prove that he isn't a Russian puppet?
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