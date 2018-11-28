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Will Johnson - Charlie Brown Is Christian Not Racist
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2142 views • November 28, 2018
The problem with Charlie Brown is it's Christian, not Racist. We all know that Democrats are against Christianity. The attack on the comic strip is because it still has a strong influence on many young people and they aim to change that through any means necessary. Including the false claim of racism skewing the perception of a single slide.
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