AFROMENTAL

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9 views • November 28, 2018
(2010) The fisheye lens on the Sony HDRMV1 can make you look real gnomish if it's not close enough. No adjustable focus but stereo mikes. At one point I wanted to go to Senegal and join afro bands. Didn't happen, but I wrote this in the south of Spain.
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