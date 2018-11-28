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David Irving - Zionist Bankers Main Financiers of Hitler
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194 views • November 28, 2018
Astonishing isn't it ! Must be connected to Moses Hess the jew who invented Nazism in the 19th Century.
Were World Wars one and two really necessary ?
Were World Wars one and two really necessary ?
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