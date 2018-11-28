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The ALEX JONES Show WEDNESDAY 9/19/18 INFOWARS COMMERCIAL FREE STUDIO FEED (RE-UP)
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180 views • November 28, 2018
Original had Video skipping issues so I re-uploaded it & issues appear to be gone.
[email protected]
https://trumpbookusa.com/freedomwarrior
ON TODAY'S ALEX JONES SHOW:
Guest Host: Owen Shroyer
TOPICS:
Kavanaugh latest
Bob Woodward
9/11 False flag op
Today's Guest: Joey Gibson, PatriotPrayer.com & GibsonForFreedom.com
4th Hr Host: Roger Stone
Roger's Guest: Lawrence W. Casey
[email protected]
https://trumpbookusa.com/freedomwarrior
ON TODAY'S ALEX JONES SHOW:
Guest Host: Owen Shroyer
TOPICS:
Kavanaugh latest
Bob Woodward
9/11 False flag op
Today's Guest: Joey Gibson, PatriotPrayer.com & GibsonForFreedom.com
4th Hr Host: Roger Stone
Roger's Guest: Lawrence W. Casey
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