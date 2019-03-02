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"Potluck 50" in Tempe/Scottsdale, AZ | March 2, 2019
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1 view • November 28, 2018
Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ announces the "Potluck 50" event scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Tempe/Scottsdale, AZ.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2E1jOiY
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2E1jOiY
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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