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Dan Bongino: FBI Leadership's Misplaced Priorities
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1 view • November 28, 2018
Dan Bongino gives his no holds barred take on FBI leadership throwing attorney-client privilege out the window to hunt for an Access Hollywood tape: "We have a problem with international narco-trafficking, international terrorism, we have the North Koreans threatening to blow up the world, we have an Obama-gate spying scandal...and this is what we're worried about."
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