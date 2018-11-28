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Dan Bongino Talks to Donald Trump Jr. About Fake Collusion Hoax
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Donald Trump Jr. tells Dan Bongino, "I can argue both sides of any argument, generally speaking. But now I wake up and I turn on the news and I'm like I don't even know what they're talking about on the other side. It's so far gone. It's so crazy. You talked about this investigation ... the only thing that they found was it was them actually doing it."
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