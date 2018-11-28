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Dan Bongino: Where Was Comey's Moral Concern Over Hillary Clinton?
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"Whitewater. File-gate. Travel-gate. Benghazi. Uranium One. The list goes on and on ... They support a woman involved in some of the most devastating, destructive political scandals in the last two or three decades of American politics, and all of the sudden you're citing the moral qualifications of Donald Trump ... You're damn rights it's whataboutism." —Dan Bongino
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