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Full Show – UN Caught Running Giant Child Kidnapping Rings, 6-Year-Olds Taken To Be Chemically Castrated, And More - 11/27/2018
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708 views • November 28, 2018
WikiLeaks denies the Guardian's claim that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort held secret talks with persecuted journalist Julian Assange. The media group blasts the Guardian as a “serial fabricator.” Also, tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia and the legacy media doubles-down on false narratives regarding the invading migrant caravan. Joining today’s show is Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne explaining what coming perils Americans will face against the deep state.
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