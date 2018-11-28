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SICKENING VIDEO: Migrant Invader Brags That There Are Almost No Germans In Germany
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765 views • November 28, 2018
A refugee living in Germany was caught on video joking that migrants have taken over the population of the country. Paul Joseph Watson reveals his take on the audacity of migrants that desire to drain Germany’s resources.
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