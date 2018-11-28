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Making Room for the Word of God: Advent & Fasting
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1 view • November 28, 2018
This lecture defines the term "Word of God" and the connection to the liturgical calendar and in particular Advent.
Fasting in the areas of fertility, money and time makes room for the Lord of Life to enter into our hearts. Selections from Love & Responsibility, The Total Money Makeover, and Fr. Jacques Phillipe's
Time for God are highlighted.
Fasting in the areas of fertility, money and time makes room for the Lord of Life to enter into our hearts. Selections from Love & Responsibility, The Total Money Makeover, and Fr. Jacques Phillipe's
Time for God are highlighted.
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