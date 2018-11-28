© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rats in DC! Thank you, Mr. Soros - B2T Show Nov 26
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • November 28, 2018
Q Posts discuss how DC has become Rat infested and panic is in DC as the new subpoenas are issued and the Declass is threatened. Also, Trump tweets about being able to build the wall based on the national emergency Soros has created with the Caravan. We review a Mark Taylor prophesy, a scripture, pray and have discussion as well.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.