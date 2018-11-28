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Rock Throwing Migrants Use Women & Children As Human Shields
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2147 views • November 28, 2018
San Diego Chief Border Patrol Agent Rodney Scott said during an interview with CNN that rock throwing migrants used women and children as human shields.
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