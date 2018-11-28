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UK Announces Plan To Arrest Anyone Who Criticizes Islam / The UK Is Gone
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988 views • November 28, 2018
Although knife and acid attacks have increased in the UK, the British government has declared that they will crack down on those that criticize Islam charging them with a “hate crime”. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the insanity that has corrupted England.
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