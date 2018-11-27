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White Liberals Dumb Down Their Vocabulary When Speaking To Black People
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2747 views • November 27, 2018
A new study reveals the bias that white liberals have when speaking to black people, while white conservatives speak to black people as equals. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy of the left and the bigotry of low expectations.
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