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Europe Is On Fire And Awakening To The Globalist Threat, World Famous Pastor Reports
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1515 views • November 27, 2018
Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne joins Alex Jones live via Skype to describe the pro-sovereignty, nationalist views rising across continental Europe, and the world, that he encountered while preaching the Gospel on an international voyage.
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