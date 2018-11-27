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November 2018 Recap
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3 views • November 27, 2018
November begins with the Solemnity of All Saints followed by All Souls Day. November is an excellent month to gain indulgences for those who have departed, following the norms of the Church. Two football games: Baylor & Texas A&M. Wonderful fellowship, food, and prayer rounded out the month. Deo gratis.
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