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Livestream Discussion About Calvinism Tonight at 8PM CST!
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7 views • November 27, 2018
Stedfast Jacksonville will be hosting a livestream discussion with several preachers tonight (Nov 27) at 8PM CST to talk about the false doctrine of Calvinism.
Tune in: http://bit.ly/StedfastJax
Original video: http://bit.ly/2RkHjq7
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Tune in: http://bit.ly/StedfastJax
Original video: http://bit.ly/2RkHjq7
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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