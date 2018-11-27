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Australia's Economy in 150 seconds
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32 views • November 27, 2018
This short, speeded-up, 150-second video presents the truth about the Australian economy - as of late 2018.
Many will be those (Australians) who will simply not believe this can happen in Australia.
They are the people who are in for a very rude awakening!
Many will be those (Australians) who will simply not believe this can happen in Australia.
They are the people who are in for a very rude awakening!
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