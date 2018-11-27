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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 11/27/18 INFOWARS
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47 views • November 27, 2018
SOME OF TODAYS TOPICS ON ALEX:
THE ONGOING KIDNAPPING, RAPING, MURDERING OF KIDS & TEENS, THE UN & THE CATHOLIC CHURCH
JERRY BROWN SIGNED BILL IN SEPT FOR UTILITIES TO INCREASE FEES TO PAY FIRE SETTLEMENTS
TRUMP TO UP TARIFFS ON CHINA AHEAD OF G-20
WIKILEAKS SUES "THE GUARDIAN" FOR FAKE MANAFORT STORY
HOUSE COMMITTEE "INVESTIGATING" TWITTER CEO FOR LYING UNDER OATH
SOROS’ “OPEN SOCIETY” DRIVEN OUT OF TURKEY FOR TERRORISM TIES
Guest: Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne
4th Hr Host: Paul Watson
THE ONGOING KIDNAPPING, RAPING, MURDERING OF KIDS & TEENS, THE UN & THE CATHOLIC CHURCH
JERRY BROWN SIGNED BILL IN SEPT FOR UTILITIES TO INCREASE FEES TO PAY FIRE SETTLEMENTS
TRUMP TO UP TARIFFS ON CHINA AHEAD OF G-20
WIKILEAKS SUES "THE GUARDIAN" FOR FAKE MANAFORT STORY
HOUSE COMMITTEE "INVESTIGATING" TWITTER CEO FOR LYING UNDER OATH
SOROS’ “OPEN SOCIETY” DRIVEN OUT OF TURKEY FOR TERRORISM TIES
Guest: Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne
4th Hr Host: Paul Watson
Keywords
alex jonesinfowarspaul joseph watsonmuellerjulian assangenewswarsunpaul manaforttuesdaysorospopecomplete showfreedom warriorinfowarsyesprisonplanetcatholic churchlolita expressjon bowneopen societypastor rodney howard-browne11.27.1811/27/18child rapesinvading migrant caravanjeff epsteinserial fabricatorworld government societyworld trans-humanist society
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