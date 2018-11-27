BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Great Potato Crisis with Italy Decimated by Floods (723)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2195 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • November 27, 2018
Atmospheric compression events decimate Italian cities and initial estimates are all time record floods waters recorded. Great potato crisis begins as yields decline by 25% and sizes shrunk by 1/3. Usa and Africa set to chill with record snows possible as Hurricane Michael collides with a cold front over the Appalachian Range.

***ADAPT 2030 Social Media Links***
Keep ADAPT 2030 independent paypal.me/adapt2030 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
Keywords
foodclimate changeearth changesadapt2030david dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsextremeweatherglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updategrandsolarminimummini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastsignificant temperature dropweather newsfood storagegrand solar minumumwindstormeurope weather anomaliessnowstorm usa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Best Nuts for Survival: Report Cites Lightweight Storage, Nutrition Data

Best Nuts for Survival: Report Cites Lightweight Storage, Nutrition Data

Coco Somers
The little light that could: Why every prepper needs a mini camping light

The little light that could: Why every prepper needs a mini camping light

HRS Editors
Protect Your Family Before Trouble Strikes: Home Fortification Tips That Can Help Keep Intruders Out

Protect Your Family Before Trouble Strikes: Home Fortification Tips That Can Help Keep Intruders Out

Zoey Sky
Gina Hinojosa&#8217;s Electricity Price Controls Will Wreck Texas &#8212; and I&#8217;m Preparing for the Blackouts

Gina Hinojosa’s Electricity Price Controls Will Wreck Texas — and I’m Preparing for the Blackouts

Mike Adams
Why I&#8217;m Choosing Exit and Build Over Politics (A Conversation with John Bush)

Why I’m Choosing Exit and Build Over Politics (A Conversation with John Bush)

Mike Adams
The seed that outlasts the storm: Why heirloom varieties belong in your prepping stockpile

The seed that outlasts the storm: Why heirloom varieties belong in your prepping stockpile

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy