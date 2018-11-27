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Explosive! Roger Stone Responds To Corsi’s Claim That He Worked With Assange
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8706 views • November 27, 2018
A top story on DrudgeReport.com reports that Jerome Corsi is releasing a new book making the wild claim that he and Roger Stone have a deal with President Trump. Roger joins Alex to set the record straight on the “Russian Collusion Delusion”.
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